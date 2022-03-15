YuLife partners with Sleep Cycle to improve employee wellbeing

The partnership is aimed at improving the quality of sleep for YuLife policyholders, in turn leading to better overall health and wellbeing.

The SleepCycle app records user's sounds throughout their sleep via microphone and analyses this information through machine learning to identify issues affecting sleep quality.

Sammy Rubin, chief executive and founder of YuLife explained that the new partnership with Sleep Cycle reflects the intermediary's commitment to providing a "holistic wellbeing offering to businesses seeking to show care for their employees."

"Evidence increasingly shows how sleep is a vital determinant contributing to people's sense of physical and mental wellbeing, and those who sleep better are happier and more productive in the workplace," Rubin continued.

In the era of the‘Great Resignation', when employees are more likely to quit and move roles, Rubin noted that "employers who don't help them improve their wellbeing" will ultimately be at a loss.

Carl Johan Hederoth, chief executive of Sleep Cycle, added: "Partnering with YuLife, as their preferred sleep solution, provides new opportunities to cater to even more organisations, allowing sleep to become a priority in nurturing the health of employees."