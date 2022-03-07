Aviva taps Dr Jochem Caris as associate medical director

Takes role vacated by Dr Subashini M

Aviva has appointed Dr Jochem Caris as its new associate medical director, where he will report to Dr Doug Wright, medical director.

Caris, who previously worked at the London Clinic, brings to his new role a medical background with a particular focus on surgery.

His career, which kicked off after graduating from VU University Medical Centre in Amsterdam, saw Caris join Imperial College London. At the university he took a PhD interest which looked at the quality of care from the patient's perspective.

Through his research he helped create a patient outcomes database which was run by the American College of Surgeons and spanned across sites within the Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust.

In addition, having grown his surgery experience within the NHS and private sector, Caris went on to help develop a model that calculated a "reputational score" for doctors to help patients make better treatment choices.

Caris takes over the role from Dr Subashini M, who departed Aviva in September last year after six years with the provider.

Commenting on the appointment, Wright said he was "delighted" that Caris has joined the team at Aviva Health.

"He brings a wealth of experience and his expertise in the field of healthcare outcomes will help us to continue to drive forward our value-based healthcare agenda," he added.

Caris explained that he was "excited" to have joined Aviva, an early adopter of value-based healthcare in UK Private Medical Insurance.

He commented: "I believe my experience will help aid Aviva in better understanding our customers' needs so that we can improve their health and wellbeing."

