Demand for physiotherapy appointments surge: Unum

During the six-month period to January 2022, the provider recorded demand for digital physiotherapy appointments grew by 50% since the start of the pandemic and could be linked to musculoskeletal pain related to working from home.

The data from Unum also indicated a continual mental toll on workers from the pandemic, with mental health appointments increasing by 27% between December 2021 and January 2022.

Meanwhile, Unum have noted that more men were now seeking mental health support than previously via [email protected] with the 26-35 age group the most proactive at this.

[email protected] also saw a 33% increase in downloads from December '21 to January '22 — with more than 3,000 downloads made via the App Store in January.

The growth was partly due to the app being available to a wider audience, including 1.4 million employees and their families across Unum's Group Life, Income Protection and Critical Illness products.

Previously [email protected] was limited to employees covered by an Unum Group Income Protection policy or a Group Life or Group Critical Illness policy.

This app offers 24/7 virtual GP appointments, direct in-app access to physiotherapy, mental health support and medical second opinions from healthcare professionals.

Glenn Thompson, chief distribution officer for Unum UK, said, musculoskeletal concerns are "costly" for employers, accounting for 15% of all sickness absences in the UK— "more than absences caused by Covid-19."

"Working from home during the pandemic may have exacerbated these issues for workers without the ergonomic setups they'd have in the office and furniture or equipment ill-matched to their needs," he continued.

Thompson added: "Unum is proud that [email protected] has been a valuable tool for employees to access health and wellbeing support wherever and whenever they need it."