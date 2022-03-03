AXA Global Healthcare appoints Xavier Lestrade as new CEO

Succeeds Tom Wilkinson

AXA Global Healthcare has announced that Xavier Lestrade will take over as its new chief executive, effective 1 May.

Lestrade will succeed Tom Wilkinson, who will step down after eight years at the helm. A handover period between the two will last until the end of April to ensure a smooth transition.

Lestrade is currently global head of employee benefits for AXA Domestic Markets. His previous roles at the insurer include managing director life insurance of AXA Hong Kong and global chief distribution officer of AXA Group.

Having spent time in France and Canada, Lestrade's international career will help him understand how to better improve the healthcare needs of individual and IPMI employee benefits clients globally, the provider stated.

Commenting on his new role, Lestrade said: "This is an exciting time to step up and assume the role of CEO. I'm looking forward to the challenges and opportunities that I'm sure lie ahead and am excited to lead the way as we continue the impressive growth that we've achieved to date."

