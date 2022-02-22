Industry collaboration needed to spark social care change: ABI

Speaking at the ABI's annual dinner (21 February), Gurga addressed social care and climate related issues as a target point for the organisation and expressed that the traditional insurance model "cannot handle climate risk alone."

She explained that with an aging population, more people will require social care cover for longer, and ultimately need to plan for their future care costs from a much earlier age.

This problem, Gurga noted, is not one the "industry could, or should, tackle alone," but together through collaboration, with other like-minded groups.

In January, the ABI met with the economic secretary and the minister for care to explore the ways the organisation could help drive change.

The outcome resulted in the establishment of an ABI board steering group and commissioned research from the Pensions Policy Institute, which has been designed to find products in the market to help pay for care.

Meanwhile, the impact of storms such as Dudley and Eunice, highlighted the benefits of having an additional safety net for customers, but also how a single event can put pressure on insurers to pay out a vast amount of claims - a further indication of the growing importance of climate and environmental issues for insurers.

Gurga stated that if insurers continue to work with stakeholders, the government and the regulators, "we can play an essential role, both in how we shoulder the burden of risk as insurers and in how we fund the transition to net zero as investors."

In her opinion, in order to meet the UK's 2035 targets to reduce its emissions to 78%, an additional £2.7 trillion would need to be invested to make a difference: "Our sector is exactly the kind of long-term investor who can provide the necessary patient capital; but regulatory reform is needed if we are to unlock our full potential," Gurga concluded.