Royal London to extend Underwrite Later option

Royal London has announced that it will further extend its Underwrite Later option across propositions later this year.
Underwrite Later was introduced in January 2021 and allows clients to secure cover while medical evidence is being obtained. Since its introduction, the number of applications that are eligible to receive cover without medical evidence grew from approximately half to 94% of life cover on Business and Relevant Life plans, according to Royal London. The provider stated that around two in five advisers have recommended and used the option with clients on a regular basis, particularly among cases...
