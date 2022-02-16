LV= makes payment break permanent for vulnerable customers

The option was introduced at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to help LV= members who were facing financial difficulties, enabling elligible policyholders to stop paying premiums for a limited period without the risk of losing cover.

Payment breaks are offered one month at a time, for up to three months without the requirement for premiums to be repaid.

Since April 2020, during the peak lockdown period, LV= stated that over 300 customers have been able to benefit from this payment break option.

Self-employed workers, who historically receive very few employee benefits, accounted for 93% of the overall customers using the payment break options.

The need to support the self-employed was highlighted in a recent LV= Wealth and Wellbeing Monitor, which surveyed over 4,000 UK adults.

It found that almost half of self-employed people (47%) stated that their financial situation had worsened in the past three months, with 30% describing themselves as struggling financially.

A further 44% of self-employed respondents said they have worried about money in the last three months.

Meanwhile, one in five self-employed people (20%) were forced to ask a mortgage provider, insurance provider or bank for flexibility in the past three months compared to 4% of all consumers.

Justin Harper, propositions and marketing director at LV=, explained that the payment breaks allowed the group to "step in quickly at the height of the pandemic to assist those facing financial difficulties."

"It is crucial in times of financial hardship that policyholders continue to have access to the support they need and are able to keep their valuable existing cover in place, which we're able to provide through our Payment Break option. This is even more relevant as we see many households across the UK struggling to contend with increasing costs for their food, energy and fuel," he added.