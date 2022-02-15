Santé Group appoints Brian Hall as new chair

Santé Group has announced the appointment of Brian Hall, the former chief commercial officer of BHSF, as its newest chairman.
Hall, who spent 19 years at BHSF, will be looking to extend the company's growth through diversification, acquisitions and forming new partnerships. He is a Fellow and a council member of the Institute of Directors and sits on the board of cyber protection business, CyberQ Group, and start-up, Memory Lane Games. Commenting on the appointment, chief executive Paul Nugent said that Hall's experience in driving innovation within employee benefits and his "track record in growing businesses were...
