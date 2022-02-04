Christina McComb to step down as OneFamily chair

She will be succeeded by Steve Colsell, subject to regulatory approval, who was appointed to the OneFamily board in 2016 and currently chairs the Board Risk Committee.

McComb joined the board in 2015 after Engage Mutual merged with Family Investments to become OneFamily.

OneFamily is a customer-owned financial services company that offers lifetime ISAs, lifetime mortgages, junior ISAs, child trust funds, bonds as well as over 50s life cover.

Prior to the merger, McComb served on the board of Engage Mutual from 2005, which included a year as chair from 2014.

"I am leaving OneFamily in strong financial shape and in a position where it has a clear sense of its social purpose and an exciting future ahead. Having worked closely with Steve over the last six years, I know he has the drive and determination to take OneFamily to the next level of success," McComb said.

Commenting on his new role, Colsell added: "I want to thank Christina for her energy, direction and tireless dedication to OneFamily. The business will retain its focus on long term sustainability and creating and protecting value for our members, alongside keeping social responsibility, diversity and inclusion right at its heart."