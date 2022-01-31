FCA appoints new chair of Practitioner Panel

She will take up the new position on 1 March 2022 and succeed Paul Feeney, CEO of Quilter.

James, who is currently group CEO at Direct Line, has been a member of the panel since September 2020.

The panel is an independent statutory body which aims to provide input from the industry to help the FCA meet its objectives.

The FCA also has statutory panels representing the interests of consumers, practitioners at smaller businesses and wholesale market participants.

James noted that the panel is an "important forum" for senior industry practitioners, spanning a range of sectors, to engage and "use its expertise as acritical friend to support the FCA's work."

"I look forward to continuing to work with Panel colleagues, where our collective experience and insight can be called upon to help the FCA with its strategic and operational objectives."

Welcoming the appointment, FCA chair Charles Randell added: "Penny already understands the panel's role in providing robust and constructive challenge to help guide our transformation and approach to the future of regulation. I look forward to working with her in her new role."