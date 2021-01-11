Rob Clarkson joins Neilson Group as non-exec director
Over 30 years’ experience
Ex-Post Office MD becomes non-executive director for both Neilson Financial Services and Neilson Place
After starting his career at Barclays where he became director of general insurance and protection, Rob Clarkson currently acts as an advisor to venture capital and private equity firms as well as providing consultancy support to various businesses, specialising in strategy assessment, business transformation, insurance partnerships, business model development and major system builds. In 2011, Clarkson joined a joint venture between the Bank of Ireland and the Post Office as managing director...
