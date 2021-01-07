AIG Life appoints HSBC's Neil Davies as commercial director

As we enter a new year, how is the health and protection insurance sector poised to support the mental health and wellbeing needs of individuals and employees? Taking place on Blue Monday (18 January 2021), this interactive online webinar in association with Aviva, featuring leading industry thinkers and mental health experts, will explore:-The evolution of healthcare in a post-pandemic world – where next? -The changing conversation around mental health & wellbeing and the role of prevention -The remote revolution: adapting to the ‘new normal’ and supporting the needs of individuals and employees

