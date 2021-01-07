AIG Life appoints HSBC's Neil Davies as commercial director
Nicola Dryden, partnership director, steps down
Neil Davies has been named commercial director for AIG Life, reporting to CEO Phil Wilcock
With over 30 years' experience in various senior positions in the UK life and retirement sector, Neil Davies joins AIG Life from HSBC UK Insurance where he was deputy CEO with responsibility for proposition development across UK life and general insurance. Commenting on the appointment, Phil Willcock, AIG Life CEO, said: "I am excited to bring someone of Neil's calibre into our business. He brings a wealth of experience and a broad commercial skillset. I am delighted to welcome him to AIG Life....
