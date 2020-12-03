Zurich becomes first UK insurer to publish disability pay gap data

Announcement coincides with insurer securing Disability Confident ‘Leader’ status for the second time

Zurich has become the first UK insurer to publish its disability pay gap information.

The announcement today, which coincides with International Day of People with Disabilities (3 December), reveals that Zurich's mean disability pay gap in hourly pay is 17.6%, which reflects a 0.6% point increase from 2019. Its median hourly pay gap for disabled employees in 2020 is 14.60%, which has also increased by 1.8% from 12.80% in 2019.

Zurich said that as 65% of Zurich employees declare this information, it is not a fully comprehensive picture of employee experiences, as over a third of the current pay data is missing. Work it underway, it said, to increase levels of self-declaration to make employers aware of why it's so important.

Zurich was the first insurer to achieve Disability Confident ‘Leader' status - the highest level of accreditation - in 2017 and the announcement of its disability pay gap data coincides with it securing this achievement for the second time. It is also a Valuable 500 signatory, the first UK insurer to join the movement in 2019.

In April, Zurich published its 2019 gender pay data and this was followed in July, when Zurich became the first insurer to publish its ethnicity pay data along with details of a major project and an action plan to tackle the issues more widely. This is due to be published early next year.

Richard Peden, Zurich's UK chief compliance officer and executive sponsor and working group chair of its Accessibility and Inclusion Network said: "Over the past three years, we have been leading the way in promoting awareness of disabilities and inclusion and creating a more inclusive workforce. This also includes our focus on doing everything we can to best support our customers with disabilities.

"We are incredibly proud of our track record of being the first insurer to be awarded Disability Confident Leader status, as well as being first to sign up to the Valuable 500 and publishing our disability pay gap information. We're working to better understand the experiences of employees with disabilities. Collating and publishing this data will enable us to monitor trends so that we can put in place the actions needed to tackle the issues."

IIts Accessibility and Inclusion Network (AIN) - now in its 6th year - also takes place today (3 December).