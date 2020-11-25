Aviva's Louise Colley named as Zurich head of retail protection
Louise Colley is to lead Zurich's individual protection business and its life executive team as head of retail protection from 1 December.
She joins from Aviva where she held multiple roles including managing director (protection) and more recently customer director roles in digital propositions and Aviva Group.
Peter Hamilton has been appointed into a new role of head of market engagement, where he will lead Zurich's reaction to wider industry issues and developments.
Alex Koslowski, head of UK life and CEO of Zurich Assurance said: "I'm delighted to welcome Louise to the business. Her breadth of experience and passion for the protection industry makes her a perfect fit for our team and culture.
"Both Louise's and Peter's extensive expertise and knowledge will put us in the very best position as we push ahead with our ambitious growth plans."
Louise Colley added: "I am delighted to be joining the Zurich team. I'm a huge believer in the importance of protection and the role it can play in supporting people through some of life's unexpected challenges. It's therefore great to be back working in an area I care deeply about. I'm very excited about driving forward the next transition of Zurich's protection business."
Martin Taphouse also has a new role on the life executive team as head of business transformation and Cindy Warden will continue to lead Zurich's group protection business.
