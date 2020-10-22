Chancellor expands furlough scheme for businesses

Employer contribution level reduced and number of required working hours also cut

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has today (22 October) announced a new support package for businesses to replace the furlough scheme from the start of November.

It will reduce the level of employer contribution to 5% of a workers' salary - down from the previous level of 33%.

The new measures, outlined just 10 days before the job support scheme (JSS) was due to come into effect, will also cut the number of hours an employee must work before a company can receive support, reducing it to 20% from 33%.

Mr Sunak said that if someone was being paid £587 of their unworked hours, the government would be contributing £543 towards that amount - leaving £45 for an employer to pay.

Under the previous JSS plans announced last month, employees would have to work at least a third of their normal hours to receive two thirds of their salary (33% from employer, 33% from government), however concerns were raised that this would not be adequate where there are harsher tier two and tier three restrictions in place.

Alongside the expansion of the JSS, the chancellor increased the amount of profits covered by its new self-employed grant schemes, from 20% to 40%, meaning the maximum grant will increase from £1,875 to £3,750. An estimated further £3.1bn of financial support between November and January, followed by a grant covering February to April.

The chancellor also announced extra funding for support cash grants, of up to £2,100 a month, for under pressure businesses in struggling sectors such as hospitality, accommodation and leisure sector.

Sunak said these grants would be available retrospectively for firms in areas that have been under tighter controls. It is thought they could benefit 150,000 firms in England, including hotels, restaurants and B&Bs that aren't legally required to close.

'Tough winter'

Rob Marshall, managing director of WorkLife, welcomed the news for small firms that are allowed to stay open, but have seen trade dry up because of local restrictions, such as businesses in the hospitality and entertainment sector.

WorkLife's Small Business Monitor report found that 73% of SMEs saw their income decrease or stop completely during the first lockdown, while 24% of retail and hospitality businesses were forced to shut down.

"We also found that 62% of small businesses expected their income to remain subdued for the following 12 months, so for many firms hit by a fresh wave of localised restrictions, their worst fears seem to be coming true," said Marshall.

"While the financial impact on businesses could be devastating, we mustn't forget the damage it is having on their workers' pockets. Of the SMEs WorkLife surveyed, 38% said their employees were worried about the impact of the first lockdown on their finances, while 32% said workers were worried about their salary reducing and the same percentage said staff were worried about their mental health. Following the latest restrictions, for many workers these worries will not have gone way.

"It's clear it is going to be a tough winter for small businesses and their employees. Continued government help, such as the improved Job Support Scheme and new grants scheme, is vital. But employers can also help their employees by offering them benefits that tackle some of their worries, such as free financial advice and help to improve their mental wellbeing."