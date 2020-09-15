Cura removes communication barriers from website

Recite Me software embedded into Cura site to enhance accessibility to insurance for applicants

At the beginning of this year, specialist protection advice firm Cura Financial Services set about consulting with organisations about how it can develop industry best practices to address communication barriers on company websites.

Today Cura has announced that is has been integrating Recite Me into its website since June this year. Its language and accessibility bar enables users to have documents read aloud to them, to download text as an MP3 file, change fonts, colours and sizes; it can translate words into 100 different languages and has a fully embedded dictionary and thesaurus.

Alan Knowles, Cura managing director and chair of the Protection Distributors Group said: "It suddenly struck us that we are constantly working to improve accessibility in arranging protection insurance and we are making great strides in doing this. But, what about that very first part of the journey? What about people who cannot access insurance due to communication barriers? Dyslexia, deafness, blindness, physical conditions that restrict access to computers and telephones, English as a second language. These all present barriers to getting advice and understanding the information within key features documents and policy conditions."

Kathryn Knowles, Cura managing director, added: "There are still many steps for us to take, I'm currently starting a British Sign Language course so that I can ‘speak' the language that some of our clients use. Even though I will not be fluent and I certainly will not be perfect, this will demonstrate to our clients that their needs are our priority."

Earlier this month, we reported that specialist protection adviser firm Moneysworth had added a ‘no calls' option into its ‘Get a Quote' form for people with mental health conditions applying for cover, following Mental Health UK research that found that 31% of people with a mental health condition believed it would be too distressing to discuss their mental health problem with an insurer.