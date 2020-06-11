Legal & General resumes in-person medical screenings

Insurer has worked with medical partners to introduce a number of health and safety measures

Legal & General has today announced that it will be reintroducing face-to-face medical screenings from 15 June 2020.

Like others, the insurer had paused the use of face-to-face medical screenings for new protection customers in line with government guidance in response to COVID-19.

Legal & General said it is working in partnership with its medical providers, has introduced a number of health and safety measures as it resumes face-to-face medical screenings. These include social distancing, where appropriate, and full PPE to be used by health professionals.

Customers who require a screening will be contacted in advance of their appointment by Legal & General's medical partners to discuss the additional measures and ensure that the customer is happy to proceed with the examination.

Craig Brown, director intermediary, Legal & General said: "The health and wellbeing of our customers is our upmost priority and we have taken exceptional care in working with our medical partners to ensure that appropriate measures have been taken to safeguard our customers in face-to-face screenings. We will keep this under constant review in line with Public Health England and government guidance and regulations.

"We hear from our customers that for many people, the importance of access to protection has never felt more essential. We are working very hard to ensure that we are able to safely and efficiently support new customers seeking to access protection at this incredibly worrying time.

"We would encourage all customers contacted by our medical partners to ensure that they ask any questions that they might have so that they are comfortable that they are fully aware of the safeguarding measures before proceeding with the examination. No question is too small. Our absolute purpose as a business is to support our customers at the most challenging time in their lives - this commitment is unchanged by COVID-19."