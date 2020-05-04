Royal London appoints new group CFO

Daniel Cazeaux has been appointed group chief financial officer of Royal London

He joins from KPMG, where he is currently an audit partner, working with UK and global insurance companies.

Cazeaux will report to group chief executive of Royal London, Barry O'Dwyer, and will take up the role in early June (subject to regulatory approval).

Barry O'Dwyer said: "With his wealth of experience in the sector, Dan will be a strong addition to the Royal London board and executive team. He joins at a time when the value of Royal London's financial resilience and capital strength has never been more important. Once we get past COVID-19, I look forward to working with Dan to build on that strength, creating a modern mutual that offers customers consistently great service, performance and value."

Daniel Cazeaux, incoming group chief financial officer, said: "I am delighted to be joining Royal London and being part of an organisation that, as a mutual, is owned by its customers. I am looking forward to working with colleagues across the Group and contributing to the business's aim of strengthening its position in the market."

Non-executive directors

Royal London has also added Tim Tookey and Kal Atwal to its board as non-executive directors. Tim Tookey will also chair the board's audit committee (subject to formal regulatory approval).

Tim Tookey has over 30 years of experience in finance, most recently as chief financial officer at Quilter from 2017 until 2019.

Prior to this, he was chief financial officer at Friends Life Group between 2012 and 2015. He was also group finance director at Lloyds Banking Group between 2008 and 2012.

Tim Tookey said: "During my career I have worked across life, pensions, insurance, banking and asset management and have helped bring companies through times of great challenge and change. I am looking forward to joining Royal London."

Kal Atwal spent 16 years at BGL Group. As a member of the group executive committee Kal held several roles, including founding managing director of comparethemarket.com.

Following this she became BGL's group director responsible for brand-led businesses, group strategy and corporate communications, where she helped establish the Beagle Street brand.

Kal Atwal added: "The most forward looking businesses are those ready to harness technology to deliver better propositions and services for their customers. I am excited to be joining Royal London and using my experience to help drive this forward."

Commenting on the appointments Kevin Parry, chairman of Royal London, said: "We are delighted to welcome Kal and Tim to the board. Tim has enormous experience in driving change across a wide range of financial services brands while Kal has a real understanding of how technology can help businesses emerge as leaders after disrupting their industries for the better. We look forward to working with them both."