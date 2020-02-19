OneFamily joins AFM

Friendly society becomes latest member of Association of Financial Mutuals (AFM)

According to AFM, a trade body for financial mutuals, the addition of OneFamily means its customer base has reached more than 10 million across its 50-plus members.

OneFamily is owned by its 2.1 million members and creates investment, mortgage and insurance products.

According to recent research by EY based on the AFM's 2018 sector statistics and Swiss Re's 2019 sigma report, the mutual insurance sector has grown premiums in recent years by 9% a year, compared to 5% across all UK insurers.

Martin Shaw, chief executive of AFM, said: "We welcome the addition of OneFamily as a member. The society has been one of the leading players in the provision of investment and other financial needs for families in recent years. Like all other AFM members, OneFamily also re-invests profits back into the business for the long-term benefit of customers, and supports the local communities it operates in."

Teddy Nyahasha, CEO of OneFamily added: "I'm delighted that we are joining the AFM. With our shared values we stand in a good position to show what can be done when you put the customer first, both for that customer and the industry in general."

Aberdeen Standard Investments has also joined the AFM as an associate member.