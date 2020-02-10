BIBA to convert signposting work stream into committee

'If you don’t do the right protection, signpost to somewhere that does,' says Johnny Timpson

The Access to Insurance work stream dedicated signposting is to close down and move into a ‘business as usual' model under British Insurance Broker's Association (BIBA) governance, COVER can confirm.

The decision follows the development of an industry agreement which will see protection providers signpost customers with pre-existing health conditions and disabilities to specialist sources where needed.

Disabilities champion for the insurance industry, Johnny Timpson, who heads up the Access to Insurance Working Group behind the various work streams, told COVER that the signposting committee will report to HM Treasury.

Chaired by Graeme Trudgill, BIBA executive director, it will work with charities, advisers and other industry stakeholders to chart performance and listen to feedback during the implementation of the signposting to specialists system over the coming year.

Timpson confirmed that unlike the recent FCA regulatory changes which made signposting to specialists mandatory, the BIBA protection signposting system will be voluntary. "If you don't do the right protection for the customer, our suggestion is to signpost to somewhere that does - be that BIBA's Find Insurance service or an appropriate adviser," he said.

COVER reported that Holloway Friendly had become the seventh protection provider to sign the agreement and Timpson said that Guardian is also expected also join, said Timpson.

Other insurers involved include Scottish Widows, Legal & General, Zurich, Vitality, Aegon and Royal London. Swiss Re and Scor Re have also signed the agreement.