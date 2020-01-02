Civil partnerships for mixed-sex couples made legal

On New Year’s Eve, a new law came into effect allowing mixed-sex couples to opt into civil partnerships

Previously only civil partnerships had been available to same-sex couples in the UK, following a law change in 2004.

Carrying the same legal benefits but held up as an alternative to traditional marriage, the agreement allows for shared responsibility for children, ownership of property and of jointly owned possessions.

Civil Partners are eligible for working age bereavement benefits however these are conditional and depend on circumstances. Couples in a civil partnership can also jointly now legally adopt a child.

The law change, which also allows same-sex couples to convert their civil partnership into a marriage without the need for another ceremony, follows a successful legal bid mounted in the Supreme Court in 2018 by Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan.

'Talking point'

Scottish Widows' Johnny Timpson welcomed the change, describing it as as a "family financial resilience protection need talking point". He added that couples who gave notice from 2 December 2019 can have their civil partnerships registered on 31st December after the usual 28 days' notice.

However, The Bill was passed without inclusion of conversion to/from marriage as that was a longer task following the consultation and there was a priority to ensure mixed-sex civil partnerships could happen by the end of 2019, he said.

Timpson added that it is understood that conversation to/from marriage to a civil partnership is also "a priority" for government in 2020.

The Civil Partnership (Scotland) Bill is currently making its way through the Scottish Parliament and in Northern Ireland a law legalising same-sex marriage is expected next month which also will extend civil partnerships to opposite-sex couples.

Until the Scottish Bill is passed, civil partnerships formed in England and Wales will be treated as marriages in Scotland for legal and financial purposes.

The Citizens Advice service offers more information about the legal difference between living together and civil partnership rights here.