Canada Life sells closed book to Scottish Friendly

Mutual's membership grows 127,000 to 700,000 as Canada Life focuses on 'core business strategy'

Scottish Friendly has announced the completion of its acquisition of life and pensions policies from Canada Life.

The sale follows a strategic review by Canada Life and a tender process which has resulted in the transferal of endowments, whole of life policies, investment bonds, pensions and protection polices to the mutual.

The deal sees Scottish Friendly's assets under management increase by £2.4bn to over £5bn, while its membership has increased by 127,000 to around 700,000.

The mutual also acquired a section of business from Mobius Life in 2018.

Jim Galbraith, chief executive of Scottish Friendly, said: "This is a landmark acquisition for Scottish Friendly and helps to consolidate us as a leading mutual and a significant player in UK financial services. It forms part of our three-pronged strategy of organic growth, business process outsourcing for partners and mergers and consolidation, delivering the strongest possible growth and customer care for our members. We are delighted to have completed this process and welcome transferring Canada Life customers to Scottish Friendly."

Richard Priestley, MD & executive director, insurance division, Canada Life UK, said: "This is an excellent move for both organisations, for Scottish Friendly by increasing their scale and for Canada Life to concentrate its resources around its core business strategy. Our priority in this transfer was ensuring customers receive the highest standards of care both during this transition period, and beyond. Scottish Friendly has a great reputation in this area which gives us confidence that customers will be in good hands."

According to Canada Life, its core business strategy is "to grow, modernise and simplify our propositions in our core markets of protection, wealth, retirement and investment, which effectively includes our current products as well as launching new propositions over time".

"The deal with Scottish Friendly involves a back book of 127,000 customers with what we would regard legacy products including pensions and endowments, most of which were sold prior to 2003," said a Canada Life spokesperson.