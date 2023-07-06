The COVER Review Extra: Unsung Heroes Interview

Jaskeet Briah
Featured in June’s episode of The COVER Review, the full interview with Ruth Downs of The Platt Partnership and Sophie Barran-Jones of Cirencester Friendly, winners of this year's Unsung Heroes awards at the COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards, is now available to view.

The conversation encompasses the pair's motivations behind their work, what the awards mean to them and why shining a spotlight on otherwise back-end work helps raise standards across the industry. Watch the full interview below:

