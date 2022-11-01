The 25 Champions of Protection: Vicky Churcher

Vicky Churcher has been in the industry for over twenty years and is the intermediary director at AIG Life. She is an award winning dedicated and dynamic intermediary director with proven senior managerial, strategic, distribution, risk, regulation, sales, and marketing skills. Vicky creates and implements strategies to drive customer focused, quality development and innovation ideas which aims to grow the business and the wider protection market. What achievement are you most proud of from your career in protection? I've been lucky enough to be part of developing and promoting som...