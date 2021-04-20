What's on the menu? Helping clients choose the right protection

COVER has teamed up with Royal London to launch a new interactive eBook examining a new Menu Tool designed to ease and speed up discussions around individual protection

Establishing and maintaining conversations with clients about protection is one of the core challenges faced by advisers, who must navigate the needs and budget of each client to a variety of products and decisions points.

There is also an education gap to consider, where various pieces of industry research show that clients can be confused by the array of products and language used. But does talking clients through their available protection choices need to be so difficult?

Read the eBook here

Menu plans can give advisers a clearly defined and easy to understand range of options to present to clients, offering protection that is both tailored to specific individual needs and within their budget.

However, advances still need to be made in several key areas, such as using clearer terminology and compelling real-life stories, as well as technology that simplifies decision-making and helps clients balance their priorities.

COVER has teamed up with Royal London to look at the way forward and to explore a new Menu Tool designed to ease and speed up discussions. This interactive eBook features insight from Royal London product architect, Ian Smart, and leading advisers offering their take on the key conversational pressure points and tips for powering up your talks about protection.

