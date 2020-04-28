What are protection advisers' key concerns during COVID-19?
Underwriting, premium holidays and insurer communication
'COVID-19 Impact on UK Life Insurance' report shows impact of pandemic on advisers and customers
Advisers surveyed as part of research by NMG Consulting have highlighted the key areas where insurers differentiate or could improve during coronavirus. The fieldwork involving 107 UK financial advisers (conducted 9 - 17 April) found that the top concern was underwriting, such as challenges around procuring GP reports combined with insurers tightening underwriting limits and delays in decisions holding back new business. Over 70% of advisers say they are "moderately to extremely concerned"...
