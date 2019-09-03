More 30 insurance firms pledge Alzheimer's Society support

Money raised will help support 700 researchers for UK Dementia Research Institute

To coincide with World Alzheimer's Month in September, the Alzheimer's Society has announced that more than 30 firms have signed up to support this year's Insurance Day of Giving on Thursday 7 November.

The event, which is in aid of the Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD) campaign, is to raise money to help support 700 researchers from UK Dementia Research Institute, working to improve and develop treatment for the disease.

The firms that have signed up to the initiative include Aon, Aston Lark, Aviva, Bravo Group, The CII, Covea, Crawford & Company, Deloitte, Freedom Brokers, Miles Smith, Miller Insurance Services, QBE Business Insurance, PIB Group, QuestGates, ReAssure, Sedgwick, TEn Insurance, THB UK, Touchstone Underwriting, Willis Towers Watson and Zurich.

To raise money, firms and individuals will be running fundraising activities as part on Insurance Day of Giving. For example, every three minutes someone is diagnosed with dementia in the UK, so IUAD is asking supporters to take on a three minute challenge. Businesses can sign up here.

"We can't wait to see what challenges people will take on to support the Insurance Day of Giving," said Alice Hardy, head of development at Alzheimer's Society. "If you can take three minutes out of your day to do something silly or impressive (or both!) and get your colleagues to sponsor you then you can make a real difference to people with dementia. Whether you take on a sporting challenge, a creative challenge, or something completely different, we'd love to see the results!"

Last year the 35 firms who supported the first ever Day of Giving raised £70,000.

Andy Tedstone, CEO, Cobra Insurance Brokers, added: "I'm really excited to see so many firms uniting for this year's Insurance Day of Giving. When we launched the event last year we were blown away by the support from our colleagues across the industry. I'm delighted that Cobra will be taking part in the event and look forward to seeing us all come together this November. I know we can go bigger and better this year and help fund groundbreaking research into the care and cure of dementia."

