COVER Excellence Awards: Diversity shortlist announced!

Three major insurance providers in the pickings to take our inaugural prize for inclusivity

Diversity is not just a benefit to people, it is also good for business.

For the first time this year, we asked the industry: Which insurance or third party provider is going above and beyond to champion diversity from inside its own organisation?

Following the entry process, we can today reveal the finalists for our inaugural Diversity Award at COVER Excellence Awards 2019 are…

AIG Life

Aviva

Zurich

Entrants were asked to consider areas such as company approach to recruitment and processes in place to increase diversity within senior management positions; staff academies and training for new staff with diversity in mind; support groups, awareness campaigns and mentor training schemes.

The introduction of more flexible working practices and schemes that cater for different types of people and their personal situations will also be taken into account by our esteemed panel of industry judges.

The winners will be announced at the COVER Excellence Awards at The Brewery, London, on Thursday 10 October.