Royal London: UK protection new business sales down 8%

Royal London has reported an 8% decrease in new UK protection business sales for H1 2019 - falling to £352m total premium sales value compared to £383m in H1 2018.

The insurer said during the first of half of the year it focused on improving the quality of service to advisers and customers, and improving the profitability of new business. New business contribution in the UK remains unchanged at £21m.

Meanwhile, protection new business sales in Ireland achieved 40% growth to £67m, leading to an increase in market share to 21% during Q1 2019 and Ireland protection new business increased in H1 2019 to £9m compared to £4m in H1 2018.

On the consumer side, new business sales totalled £241m in H1 2019, remaining broadly in line with the same time last year. Consumer achieved a new business margin of 2.8%, up from 1.8% in H1 2018, due to increased volumes of over 50s life insurance and the launch of its unit-linked funeral plan product.

Royal London said the consumer division is one of the fastest growing providers of over 50s life insurance in the UK, achieving a record market share at Q1 2019 of 36% (compared to 23% for Q4 2018).

Thanks in part to partnerships such as with Co-op Insurance Services and Cover Direct (March 2019), the consumer division has a 20% share of the non-adviser market (up from 14% at 31 December 2018).

Overall

Royal London said it has reported a "robust" performance for H1 2019, with net inflows 31% higher at £5.5bn.

New business sales are 4% lower at £5,824m for the first half of the year, while European embedded value (EEV) operating profit before tax remains the same as H1 2018 at £187m.

Life and pension sales were down £253m - to £5,824m in June 2019 compared to £6,077m in June 2018.

IFRS profit before tax is 116% higher at £41m due to strong market performance for equities and debt securities, while IFRS post tax transfer to eligible policyholders increased to £247m (compared to £196m for H1 2018).

Assets under management (AUM) reached a record level for the first half of 2019 (£130bn) due to market growth of £10.5bn and net inflows of £5.5bn, while investment performance was at 97% (up from 58%).

'In line with expectations'

Kevin Parry, Royal London chairman, commented: "First half trading was robust. RLAM won new mandates on the back of strong investment performance across asset classes. New business in pensions was marginally lower reflecting the industry-wide reduction in defined benefit transfers, offset by higher workplace sales. Consumer and protection traded in line with expectations, making excellent progress in the Irish market.

"Royal London is well prepared for Brexit and will continue to monitor carefully any developments that might affect our business and customers. We will keep customers informed of significant developments relevant to their policies.

"We continue to maintain a robust capital foundation to allow us to invest in our future core products and propositions whilst also innovating to deliver better outcomes for customers in underserved markets.

"The board looks forward to welcoming Barry O'Dwyer as Group Chief Executive on 23 September 2019."