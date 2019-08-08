Zurich UK profit up 74% as life business falls slightly

Overall earnings increase from £142m in 2018 to £248m in 2019, H1 2019 results show

Zurich UK today announced its half-year results for the period which ended 30 June 2019.

Its overall earnings are up 74% to £248m from £142m in 2018 and its combined ratio (CR) improved to 85.6% from 95.5%.

While general insurance business operating profit (BOP) is up 144% in H1 2019 - to £185m from £76m same time last year - life and savings BOP (£63m) is slightly lower than the £67m reported in 2018.

Life and savings annualised premium equivalent (APR) H1 results show an 8% decrease on the previous year - £172m compared to £187m - but new business value (NBV) for life (£30m) is up 38% year on year.

‘Solid'

According to Zurich UK CEO Tulsi Naidu, life and savings BOP is in line with expectations despite falling slightly in tough market conditions, while NBV growth reflects its strong balanced portfolio and strong sales of higher-margin protection products.

"Our life results are solid and behind the headline numbers some very pleasing themes are emerging. Our retail protection proposition is delivering the choice and convenience that customers and advisers demand, and they are repaying us with their business," said Naidu. "This has been a standout success, spurring a 146% increase in APE from independent financial advisers on our term protection products. Overall, our life earnings are pleasing, and we have seen improvement in the underlying year-on-year results."

Naidu added: "I'm very pleased with the broad-based progress we are making across our UK businesses. This was a superb set of results in H1. We have a strong franchise, a simpler, more digital platform and, with positive trading momentum behind us, we look forward to the second half, and beyond, with confidence."