Gordon Hull named British Friendly CEO

British Friendly has announced that Gordon Hull will start as CEO on 22 July after Iain Clark decided to step down last year.

He joins from Wesleyan Assurance Society where he is interim managing director of life, pensions and investments. Prior to that he held leadership roles at Virgin Money, AXA Self Investor, Cofunds and Best Invest.

"I have been very impressed with British Friendly's appetite for innovation and growth in recent year," said Gordon Hull. "They have a tremendous ethos focused on paying claims and returning value to policyholders. I am looking forward to working with the great team as we move to the next stage in our evolution."

Chris Radford, chairman at British Friendly, added: "I am delighted to welcome Gordon whose extensive experience and leadership qualities will support our future strategy. The fact that we have been able to attract someone of Gordon's pedigree is testament to how far we have come and the Board and Senior Leadership Team are looking forward to working with him."

Interim CEO Lee Schopp will remain as chief financial officer.