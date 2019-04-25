Aegon pays a total of £128.6m protection claims in 2018

Claims figures for life and critical illness in line with last year's results

Aegon paid 98% of life claims in 2018 - a total of £67.1m to 742 families and businesses - while it paid 93% of critical illness claims - a total of £37.4m.

The average size of a life claim was £90,435 last year and the average age at claim was 62 years old, with cancer representing the most common cause of death (47%) followed by heart-related conditions (21%).

The average critical illness claim paid was £80,644 and the average age at claim was 50 years old. The ‘big three' conditions - cancer (62%), heart attack (12%) and stroke (7%) - accounted for 81% of critical illness claims.

Nearly 5% of critical illness claims were denied due to the definition not being met and the remaining 2% were due to misrepresentation.

Meanwhile, 23% of life claims were paid early as a terminal illness payment and 95% of all claimants received it. In total, £23m was paid for terminal illness claims to more than 200 families in 2018.

'Consistent'

"In terms of figures, our claims performance is consistent - paying 98% of life, 93% of critical illness and 93% of income protection claims," said Simon Jacobs, head of claims and underwriting at Aegon UK.

"We've reported our claims statistics for around eight years and over this time we've worked hard to reduce incidents of misrepresentation and make sure that customers receive the best claims experience.

"The customer experience at point of claim is just as important as the number of claims paid."

Income protection

For income protection (IP), Aegon received 29 new claims last year and paid out £560,000 in regular monthly benefits (93%). Cancer was the most common reason for an IP claim (27%) in 2018.

"The low number of claims we continue to receive on this type of protection policy can impact the figures dramatically," added Jacobs. "With only 29 claims received last year, a single decline can make a big difference. The number of claims we've paid has remained static. However, while we don't believe this data can provide any meaningful like-for-like comparison, we continue to share it for the sake of complete transparency for advisers and customers."