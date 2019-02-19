Shortlists announced for LifeSearch Awards 2019
‘The very best the protection industry has to offer’
Adviser firm to celebrate annual protection awards at 21st Birthday Ball
LifeSearch has announced the shortlisted firms and individuals for its annual protection industry awards, LifeSearch Awards 2019, which will be announced and celebrated at its 21st Birthday Ball on 7 March in London.
Commenting on the Awards, LifeSearch chief marketing officer, Emma Walker, said: "Our awards aim to recognise the very best the protection industry has to offer and are very much based on our values and culture. The awards will be held on 7 March at our 21st Birthday Ball hosted by Tom and Alison Baigrie in London. The evening will celebrate LifeSearch's 21st year with the great and good of the protection industry and we wish all those shortlisted the best of luck."
The shortlisted firms and individuals for the LifeSearch Awards 2019 can be found below:
Heroic Support - Best New Business Experience
AIG, Canada Life, L&G, Scottish Widows
TCF Heroes - Best Service for Existing Customers
British Friendly, Legal & General, LV=, Scottish Widows
Striving for Excellence - Most Improved Insurer
AIG Life, HSBC, Scottish Widows, The Exeter
Best Critical Illness Provider - Sponsored by CIExpert
AIG Life, Aviva, Legal & General, Royal London
Best Underwriting Approach and System
AIG Life, Holloway Friendly, LV=, Scottish Widows
Best Income Protection Provider
British Friendly, Legal & General, LV=, Royal London
Online Heroes of the Year
AIG Life, Legal & General, Scottish Widows
Innovators of the Year
Guardian, Holloway Friendly, The Exeter
Individual Protection Hero
Debbie Bonser - British Friendly, Evie Plumb - Canada Life, Karen Leys - Aegon, Tom Robinson - Scottish Widows
The Nick Crossman Award for Best PR & Marketing
British Friendly, Legal & General, Royal London, Vitality
Protection Leader of the Year
Isobel Langton - Royal London, Stephen Griffiths - Legal & General, Vicky Churcher - AIG Life, Johnny Timpson - Scottish Widows
Best Protection Story
Money Saving Expert, The Telegraph, The Times, Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail
Business Protection Brilliance
AIG, Legal & General, Royal London
Outstanding Insurer of the Year - Sponsored by Iress
AIG, Legal & General, Scottish Widows
