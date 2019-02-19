Shortlists announced for LifeSearch Awards 2019

Adviser firm to celebrate annual protection awards at 21st Birthday Ball

LifeSearch has announced the shortlisted firms and individuals for its annual protection industry awards, LifeSearch Awards 2019, which will be announced and celebrated at its 21st Birthday Ball on 7 March in London.

Commenting on the Awards, LifeSearch chief marketing officer, Emma Walker, said: "Our awards aim to recognise the very best the protection industry has to offer and are very much based on our values and culture. The awards will be held on 7 March at our 21st Birthday Ball hosted by Tom and Alison Baigrie in London. The evening will celebrate LifeSearch's 21st year with the great and good of the protection industry and we wish all those shortlisted the best of luck."

The shortlisted firms and individuals for the LifeSearch Awards 2019 can be found below:

Heroic Support - Best New Business Experience

AIG, Canada Life, L&G, Scottish Widows

TCF Heroes - Best Service for Existing Customers

British Friendly, Legal & General, LV=, Scottish Widows

Striving for Excellence - Most Improved Insurer

AIG Life, HSBC, Scottish Widows, The Exeter

Best Critical Illness Provider - Sponsored by CIExpert

AIG Life, Aviva, Legal & General, Royal London

Best Underwriting Approach and System

AIG Life, Holloway Friendly, LV=, Scottish Widows

Best Income Protection Provider

British Friendly, Legal & General, LV=, Royal London

Online Heroes of the Year

AIG Life, Legal & General, Scottish Widows

Innovators of the Year

Guardian, Holloway Friendly, The Exeter

Individual Protection Hero

Debbie Bonser - British Friendly, Evie Plumb - Canada Life, Karen Leys - Aegon, Tom Robinson - Scottish Widows

The Nick Crossman Award for Best PR & Marketing

British Friendly, Legal & General, Royal London, Vitality

Protection Leader of the Year

Isobel Langton - Royal London, Stephen Griffiths - Legal & General, Vicky Churcher - AIG Life, Johnny Timpson - Scottish Widows

Best Protection Story

Money Saving Expert, The Telegraph, The Times, Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail

Business Protection Brilliance

AIG, Legal & General, Royal London

Outstanding Insurer of the Year - Sponsored by Iress

AIG, Legal & General, Scottish Widows