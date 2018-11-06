Just one in 10 brokers sell enough protection - L&G Mortgage Club

"When it comes to prioritising our own health and wellbeing, procrastination seems to come first," Richard Kately, Legal & General

'Industry needs to do more to highlight the importance of protection,' says Richard Kateley

Research by Legal & General Mortgage Club has suggested that nearly nine in every 10 UK brokers (88%) feel they are not selling enough protection.

As a result, Legal & General are urging advisers to stress the need for protection to clients more strongly during the mortgage application, especially as its Deadline to Breadline report found that nearly a third of employees did not have any financial back-up plan in place.

"The fact that only one in 10 brokers believe their business is selling enough protection is evidence that our industry needs to do more to highlight the importance of protection," said Richard Kateley, head of intermediary protection, Legal & General.

"However, encouraging your client to discuss this topic is easier said than done when we live in a culture of reactiveness. The most successful brokers make protection a core part of the mortgage sale rather than an end of process consideration - and by this point, it is usually too late. We are happy to insure our pets, mobiles, iPad, or valuables yet none of these will pay our mortgage if or when life happens to us. When it comes to prioritising our own health and wellbeing, procrastination seems to come first."