Rosemount appoints Contractor Financial as AR

Independent mortgage and protection network, Rosemount Financial Solutions, has named Contractor Financial as an appointed representative (AR).
Contractor Financial provides advice on protection, mortgages, employee benefits, pensions and legal services, with its protection offering including life cover, critical illness cover, income protection and multi-benefit cover. The firm was founded by directors Billie Davoile and Jo Elwell to offer tailored financial advice to contractors and self-employed individuals. Ahmed Bawa, chief executive officer, Rosemount, said that contractors and the self-employed can face real challenges in securing the right financial products, hence expert advice is so important for them. Elwell sai...
