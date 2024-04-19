Rosemount appoints Contractor Financial as AR

Advice for contractors and the self-employed

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Independent mortgage and protection network, Rosemount Financial Solutions, has named Contractor Financial as an appointed representative (AR).

Contractor Financial provides advice on protection, mortgages, employee benefits, pensions and legal services, with its protection offering including life cover, critical illness cover, income protection and multi-benefit cover. The firm was founded by directors Billie Davoile and Jo Elwell to offer tailored financial advice to contractors and self-employed individuals. Ahmed Bawa, chief executive officer, Rosemount, said that contractors and the self-employed can face real challenges in securing the right financial products, hence expert advice is so important for them. Elwell sai...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Insurtech Eleos to expand life insurance offering

Tackling the long-term care gap

More on Adviser / Broking

Understanding neurodiversity
Adviser / Broking

Understanding neurodiversity

Promoting inclusion and the employers' role in the workplace

Dave Middleton
clock 10 May 2024 • 2 min read
Women in Protection 2024: Afternoon roundup
Adviser / Broking

Women in Protection 2024: Afternoon roundup

Ending with inspiration

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 03 May 2024 • 2 min read
Women in Protection and Health Awards 2024: Highlights
Adviser / Broking

Women in Protection and Health Awards 2024: Highlights

Check out the highlights from the ceremony

COVER
clock 03 May 2024 • 1 min read