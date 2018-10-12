Alan Knowles appointed PDG chair

Cura MD replaces Emma Thomson who joins British Friendly

Managing director of Cura Financial Services, Alan Knowles has been named as the new chairperson of the Protection Distributor's Group.

With immediate effect, he replaces Emma Thomson, who is joining British Friendly as product strategist.

"Since forming in 2016, the group has driven a number of improvements across the market and is gradually becoming more influential and more visible," said Knowles. "We have seen the market move forward with our Funeral Payment Pledge campaign and more recently our PDG Claims Charter, and on behalf of the group, I would like to thank Emma Thomson for all the dedication and hard work she did in getting the group where it is today.

"We have lots of ideas about how we can continue to take the protection market forward and we look forward to sharing those with the industry in due course."

‘Dynamism'

Knowles' firm, Cura, specialises in placing unique or difficult-to-place cover for customers often with complicated medical histories.

"It's great to hear of Alan's appointment to chair the PDG. His firm Cura evidence a dynamism and infectious energy for protection in general and the markets they serve," said Peter Hamilton, protection management director at Zurich.

"Alan has always been ready to engage with and challenge insurers on how best to improve processes for customers who, through complex health histories, in many cases don't have easy access to much needed cover. I'm sure he'll bring the same kind of energy and enthusiasm to the wider remit of the PDG."