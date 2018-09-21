Mark Graves leaves Sesame Bankhall

Departure of managing director behind 'Rewire Routines' campaign opens two new roles alongside other key changes

Sesame Bankhall Group has announced the departure of Mark Graves (pictured), who served as managing director of Sesame Network and PMS Mortgage Club since February last year.

According to someone close to the firm, the decision was "mutual". Graves was the driving force behind the adviser firm's recent ‘Rewire Routines' protection campaign.

Following his movement away from the business, two new roles - director of Sesame and director of PMS - have been created and details of these appointments will be announced in due course.

In addition, there are further changes to various roles. Jane Benjamin moves from head of relationship development to director, mortgages; Jeff Woods moves from business development director to campaigns & propositions director, and Lauren Bagley from marketing manager to head of business development.

Progress

"Our group has made significant progress in recent years and, on behalf of everyone at SBG, I would like to thank Mark for his important contribution and wish him well for the future," said John Cowan, executive chairman at SBG. "I'm also pleased to see Jane, Jeff and Lauren take-up their new roles at SBG, and I'm sure they will all continue to go from strength to strength. SBG has a strong and talented management team to take the business forward. We are committed to leveraging the strengths of our group and investing further, to ensure our advisory brands continue to evolve in a rapidly changing market, and help our members build successful customer-focused businesses."

According to Sesame, the firm remains committed to raising awareness around protection in the absence of Graves and has plans to continue and progress the work he put into ‘Rewire Routines'.

Mark Graves, added: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with SBG and the opportunity I've had to help re-energise two of our industry's leading advisory brands. I'm proud to be leaving the business in safe hands and good shape, with market-leading adviser propositions backed by an excellent team of people, who are committed to delivering a great service to advisory firms."