Sesame Bankhall grows protection business 22% for H1 2018

Sesame Bankhall Group has announced that its combined annual premium income (API) through PMS Mortgage Club and Sesame Network rose by 22% in the first half of 2018 - to £35.8m.

This compares to £29.4m (API) during the same period last year.

The announcement comes just over a week after Sesame Bankhall reported that Sesame Network and PMS Mortgage Club had signed up 700 advisers to its Rewire Routines protection campaign.

"Through a range of initiatives, such as our recent Rewire Routines campaign, we have responded to advisers' desire to make protection a central part of their conversations with every customer," said Mark Graves, managing director, Sesame and PMS. "This is part of our wider strategy to work closely with our members to help evolve their business models and free up time to service their mortgage customers' needs more widely. Our members are embracing this opportunity to have deeper conversations with their customers with regards to protection."

First port of call

Graves suggested that the results prove that "doing the right thing for the customer is also good for advisory firms," as it is for providers too. "By staying close to their customers, advisers will remain the first port of call for professional advice, which is more important than ever in light of new advice disrupters who are entering the market," he said.

Graves also drew attention to the government's "continued roll-back" of State benefits as a "long-term trend" increasing the need for support from the private sector. "Only professional advisers have the right skills to deliver the fully-rounded advice that customers so desperately need," he added.