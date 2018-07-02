The Exeter to sponsor Exeter Chiefs

PMI, life and protection insurer named sponsor of local rugby team - kit revealed

Healthcare and protection insurance specialist The Exeter will be one of the key sponsors of Premiership rugby team, Exeter Chiefs, next season (2018/2019), it was announced yesterday.

The Exeter Chiefs unveiled new playing kits at a launch event at Piazza Terracina, Exeter Quay, with The Exeter's brand revealed as one of the key sponsors.

The Exeter CEO, Andy Chapman, who was in attendance said: "The Chiefs embody the spirit and energy that makes up the vibrant and unique culture of Exeter. We are delighted to support the club in the next steps of its remarkable journey to the top of English rugby, and wish them all the best of luck for the season to come."

Excellent records

The Chiefs, founded in 1871, are the only club to have won top three tiers of English rugby - topping the English Premiership league in 2017, winning the RFU Championship in 2010 and the National League 1 in 1997. They have also won the Anglo-Welsh Cup twice, including in 2018.

