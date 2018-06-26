Adam Winslow named CEO International for AIG Life & Retirement

Alongside leading AIG Life, he will assume responsibility for Laya Healthcare and support international development

CEO of AIG Life Adam Winslow has been appointed as AIG Life & Retirement's CEO, international, the firm has announced.

In his new role, Winslow will continue to lead AIG Life but will also assume responsibility for Laya Healthcare in Ireland, while supporting potential further international expansion opportunities.

Winslow will report to Rod Rishel, CEO, life insurance, will join the Life & Retirement executive team, and will be based in London at AIG Life HQ.

"We have established a strong foundation for success and growth in the US, and internationally in the UK and Ireland, which positions us well to expand our existing businesses while pursuing opportunistic growth," said Kevin Hogan, executive vice president and CEO, Life & Retirement. "Adam has successfully integrated and transformed the performance of our Life business in the UK, implementing a growth agenda and producing strong shareholder value. All of which are essential skills in helping us deliver on our strategic growth ambitions."

15 years of experience

Winslow has more than 15 years' industry experience, across both life and general insurance in France, South Africa and UK. Before joining AIG, he led both the life retail and partnership businesses at Aviva.

"I am very pleased to join the US Life & Retirement executive team and take up this new position alongside my existing responsibility as CEO of AIG Life," Winslow said. "This is an exciting time at AIG, and I look forward to working with colleagues across the businesses to leverage our many strengths and make further progress on improving our performance and delivering profitable growth."