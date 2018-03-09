Bellwood Prestbury gains Lloyd's Broker status

Specialist global insurance broker for high-risk individual protection joins Lloyd's of London

Bellwood Prestbury has been named as one of less than 300 Lloyd's Brokers worldwide.

With offices in London and Cheltenham, the firm has specialised in providing high-risk insurance for companies and organisations for over 17 years - typically for multinationals with complex operations in multiple jurisdictions, NGOs working in war or disaster regions and smaller companies working in high-risk countries.

Achieving Lloyd's Broker status - the firm has been a Lloyd's Coverholder since 2010 - will provide Bellwood Prestbury the flexibility to work directly with Lloyd's underwriters to specifically tailor cover for high-risk clients working in challenging areas.

"Companies, NGOs and other organisations come to us because they have operations in places like Iraq, Afghanistan or parts of Asia and Africa where standard insurance doesn't apply," said Peter Bellwood, managing director. "Being a Lloyd's Broker now gives us evenmore flexibility in creating specialist cover with proper protection for their people, assets and liabilities.

"For things like terrorist threats, political violence, remote medical emergencies, kidnap and ransom, equipment, building, fleet insurance or business liabilities, bespoke cover ensures clients can fully meet their contractual agreements. It can actually save the client significant money too."