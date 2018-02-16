Prudential to advise for The Cambridge Building Society

Advisers will give the building society's mortgage customers advice about protection as well as financial planning

Prudential Financial Planning has been drafted in to offer advice on protection requirements as well as for investment, pensions and retirement planning to customers of The Cambridge Building Society.

The Society has 13 branches and 130,000 members and the services from Prudential will primarily be telephone-based while face-to-face requirements will be arranged when required.

"We see Prudential Financial Planning as an excellent partner for us. They place customers at the heart of how they operate and like ourselves are dedicated to finding the right solution for the customers' needs," said Andy Lucas, chief operating officer at the Cambridge Building Society.

"They are a trusted nationwide brand recognisable to everyone and we are confident that they will work hard with our members to get the most out of their financial planning needs and be able to face the future with confidence and increased security."

The agreement has come following Prudential Financial Planning announced plans in December to expand the range of protection products available to customers through a new panel arrangement with SimplyBiz, which involves eight providers including AIG, Aviva, Legal & General, LV= and more.

"I'm delighted that the Cambridge Building Society has chosen Prudential Financial Planning to advise its members; it highlights how the industry recognises the high-quality service we can provide. This is a significant and exciting development for us," said Chris Haines, chief executive of Prudential Financial Planning.

"Buying a home and taking out a mortgage is one of the biggest financial decisions people make and it is important they consider their protection needs, particularly if they have dependants.

"Prudential Financial Planning will be able to help members of the Cambridge Building Society pick the cover that best meets their needs and also advise on retirement planning if needed."