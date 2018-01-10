LV = announces new additions to group executive committee

Friendly society moves two key names following joint venture.

Liverpool Victoria Friendly Society (LV=) has announced two changes to its group executive committee following its joint venture with Allianz at the end of last year.

Richard Hoad has been appointed to the role of director of new markets, where he will be responsible for exploring new market areas and opportunities with the aim of generating long-term growth.

He will also contribute to the evolution of the existing life & pensions business through developing new customer products and services.

Cheryl Binnis, meanwhile, has become group strategy and insight director, where she will be responsible for bringing customer and market insight to the company.

Hoad has worked at LV= since 2011 and was previously group strategy corporate development director, while Binnis started there in 2008 and until recently served as head of customer insight and strategy.

The people move comes after a joint venture between Allianz and LV= towards the end of last year in which Allianz acquired 49% share of the friendly society's UK insurance business.

Speaking about the new appointments, Richard Rowney said: "As we begin our strategic partnership with Allianz and progress the creation of our LV= Group strategy, it's essential that we have the right executive team in place to ensure we're well positioned for the future.

"Over the years, Richard and Cheryl have made a very positive impact on the business and I'm confident that they will continue to make a significant contribution to the future success of LV=."