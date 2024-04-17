L&C Mortgages appoints new CEO

Harrington joined the business in 2003 and has held roles from mortgage and protection advisor and protection advice director, to chief operating officer. Mark Harrington, CEO, L&C Mortgages, said: "I'm delighted to be appointed as CEO of L&C. The business is already a powerhouse in the UK broking market and I look forward to leading the team here to greater growth and success in the future. "I've seen L&C grow over many years but am certain that we can continue to further develop and improve our leading proposition." Phil Rickards, Chairperson, L&C Mortgages, said: "Mark's know...