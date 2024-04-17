L&C Mortgages appoints new CEO

L&C Mortgages, a mortgage and protection broker, has appointed Mark Harrington as its new CEO.
Harrington joined the business in 2003 and has held roles from mortgage and protection advisor and protection advice director, to chief operating officer. Mark Harrington, CEO, L&C Mortgages, said: "I'm delighted to be appointed as CEO of L&C. The business is already a powerhouse in the UK broking market and I look forward to leading the team here to greater growth and success in the future. "I've seen L&C grow over many years but am certain that we can continue to further develop and improve our leading proposition." Phil Rickards, Chairperson, L&C Mortgages, said: "Mark's know...
