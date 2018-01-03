iPipeline acquires TCP LifeSystems

iPipeline has acquired TCP LifeSystems, a software solutions provider to life and pensions insurance companies, for an undisclosed sum.

TCP LifeSystems said its New Business Underwriting solution has reduced processing time from an average of 34 days to 15 minutes with 95% cases written online and 80% executed via straight-through processing.

TCP LifeSystems provides an end-to-end software solution, underpinning insurance policy administration, underwriting, and acting as a central communication exchange point between customers, advisers, providers and reinsurers.

Ian Teague, managing director, iPipeline UK said: "Advisers, intermediaries, providers and consumers have high expectations for a streamlined, digital experience. Long gone is the need for time-consuming processes.

"TCP LifeSystems' expertise in the new business underwriting and policy administration space complements iPipeline's efficient, straight-through processing solutions, extending the value of our digital platform for the UK marketplace.

"We are excited to welcome TCP LifeSystems' employees to the iPipeline team."

Ashley Hale, managing director, TCP LifeSystems said: "By bringing iPipeline and TCP LifeSystems together, we will be able to further streamline processes to deliver outstanding value within the life and pensions market for the consumer, the adviser and the provider."