Children's mental health referrals rise 42% in 2023

According to RedArc's annual patient survey last year, the number of referrals for mental health in children increased by 42% over the year. Over the past five years, mental health has been the area in which RedArc has provided the most support for children. RedArc said that an untreated childhood mental health problem can cause developmental problems in adolescence, as well as impaired mental health later in life. Christine Husbands, commercial director, RedArc said: "Particularly with the pressures on the NHS, we have seen an increasing number of enquiries for areas such as getti...