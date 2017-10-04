Scottish Widows Protect joins UnderwriteMe

Scottish Widows Protect has confirmed that it will be joining the UnderwriteMe Comparison Service in quarter four of 2017.

The UnderwriteMe Comparison Service provides intermediaries with a unique way to compare "buy now" and estimated prices, and complete applications without leaving the site. The impact of underwriting from all partner insurers is visible on one, simple comparison screen.

All of Scottish Widows Protect's personal protection products will appear on the UnderwriteMe Service, allowing advisers to determine whether cover is available without the need for multiple calls or completing full applications if they're concerned only about specific conditions.

The Comparison Service started in August 2015 with the UK's largest Protection advice firm, LifeSearch, and Cavendish Online launched the first direct to consumer site powered by UnderwriteMe technology early in 2016. Since its launch other Protection specialists, including Assured Future and Future Proof confirmed they would be using the system in their businesses.

Scottish Widows Protect joins Aegon, LV=, Royal London, Old Mutual Wealth, The Exeter, Scottish Friendly and Canada Life in partnering with UndewriteMe's Comparison Service to date.

Phil Jeynes, Head of Sales & Marketing for UnderwriteMe, said:"We are very proud to announce another major insurer joining our Comparison Service and look forward to working with Scottish Widows Protect and its fantastic team over the coming months and years.

"This, combined with the other providers we will announce in due course, means that UnderwriteMe will enter 2018 with the majority of the market represented on our Service."

Scott Cadger, Head of Underwriting and Claims at Scottish Widows, said:"Protection is about providing certainty - the certainty that family and dependents are financially secure, certainty on the price paid, and certainty at the claim stage.

"We've led the way with this in our retail proposition by offering a fully underwritten price as part of the core sale process since 2008. Joining an IFA service that delivers the same certainty of end customer price builds on that approach.

"UnderwriteMe has proven that its Comparison Service can give intermediaries a slick, one stop shop for protection, without the lengthy wait for an answer. Removing waste in the process makes it easier for advisers to have the protection conversation through the same certainty and consistency of process."