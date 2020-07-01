Towers Watson
Willis Group buys PMI Health Group in bid to expand UK business
Willis Group is set to acquire PMI Heath Group (PMIHG) in a bid to expand its UK employee benefits and healthcare business.
Towers Watson merges with Willis in £11.4bn deal
Towers Watson has merged with insurance broker Willis Group in an $18bn (£11.4bn) deal to create a wide-ranging global advisory, broking, and solutions provider.
GRiD appoints new chair
Group Risk Development (GRiD) has appointed Lee Lovett as the new elected chair.
Universal Provident holds PMI rates
Universal Provident is to hold its new business rates for both individual and corporate private medical insurance (PMI) at its upcoming January Review.
Multinational Pooling profitable but PMI lags behind
Multinational pooling is proving profitable for global companies with average returns of 6.1%, research by Towers Watson has found.
Continued growth despite insurance market decline - JLT results
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (JLT) have seen revenue growth continue in line with the first six months of 2014.
Ageing workforce could drive up to 50% GIP premium increase
Group income protection premiums could increase by as much as 50% due to the average age of the workforce increasing, research has found.
Insurers face medium term risk over Scottish vote - Towers Watson
Towers Watson has assessed insurer's investment implications in case of a Scottish of ‘Yes' vote.
Reactions to call for the integration of health and social care
Responses to the Barker report published yesterday have been mixed. While some within involved industries have welcomed it unreservedly, others have offered more measured responses.
Excessive stress leads to higher absenteeism and presenteeism
Employees with high levels of stress have almost double the amount of absenteeism and more than twice the amount of Presenteeism, with 53% blaming stress levels on inadequate staffing.
Global firms still developing benefits strategies
Multinational companies are still at the early stages of developing their global benefits strategy and management approach.
Towers Watson launches global benefit solution
Towers Watson has launched a simplified global benefit solution allowing employers to deliver local benefit packages including life, accident, health and disability.
Towers Watson launches modelling software for life insurers
Towers Watson has launched a new financial modelling software product for life insurers worldwide.
Majority of employers not measuring benefits effect
Two thirds of employers do not have any processes in place to measure the effectiveness of their benefit spend.
Wellbeing is the 'new priority' for 2014 - Towers Watson
Wellbeing will be the ‘new priority' for employers this year amid greater debates around healthcare and group risk issues and challenges, Towers Watson has said.
Sick pay - how much do you get?
Sick pay can be a confusing notion for employers and employees alike. Hannah Uttley explores staff coverage.