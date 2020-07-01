Technology & Internet
Confused.com to offer family income benefit
Direct Life-powered site becomes first to compare FIB online
BestCareCompare.com launches healthcare comparison service
Described as the 'TripAdvisor of healthcare' for 'pay-as-you-go' services
UnderwriteMe to develop machine learning underwriting
System can match human outcomes when identifying pertinent information for health records
UnderwriteMe selects Yellowfin to deliver front-end analytics
Online price comparison and underwriting service offers embedded solution to help insurers access and manage data
UnderCOVER: Comparing B2C quote comparison tools
What, asks an unnamed adviser, are the best online solutions for protection IFAs?
BGL Group selects analytics vendor to 'simplify' life insurance
Yellowfin chosen by digital distributor to 'improve' customer journey
First smartphone app for 'all employee benefits' developed by Aon
'Fully functional' technology solution allows employees to engage with options all in one place
L&G launches digital broker platform for group policies
'Greater efficiency' online for group income protection and group life assurance
Guardian FS tweaks systems following adviser pilot
'Adjustments' made following feedback from distribution partners ahead of launch next week
Aegon joins UnderwriteMe
Nine major insurers now fully available on the quote and comparison service
Guardian FS introduces online self-service registration for advisers
'Unique' self-register system allows firms to avoid paperwork with two-step process
Blockchain platform launch aims to bring down insurance costs
Foresees back office costs to be reduced by up to half
Now Health International launches digital membership pass
Now available alongside IPMI provider's new SimpleCare plan
HSBC Life joins UnderwriteMe
Total of major insurers available on comparison service reaches nine
Mark Brittain: Robo-underwriting is the future
Forward-thinking healthcare insurers are transforming their business through robotic process automation (RPA) and cognitive technologies
COVER & Synaptic Software eBook out now
COVER and Synaptic Software join hands to gaze into the future of protection
Canada Life selects iPipeline for individual protection
Individual life and life plus critical illness products now available on SolutionBuilder
Bupa and Babylon extend digital health service to UK businesses
Virtual GP service available to employees and families
L&G: Online training updates for advisers
Quicker registration and instant results for 'TrainSMART' intermediary training for Legal & General products and services
OPAL IS launches digital platform for HSBC protection product
Fintech solution provider builds solution for advisers and comparison websites
vCreate app improves mental health of preemie parent users
Neonatal video messaging app allows parents of premature babies to receive update from NHS nurses
IRESS: Multi-benefit options 'underused' despite 40% rise in sales
Advisers (84%) selling single products directly from providers are wasting their time
LifeQuote partners with Anorak
Smart data platform for IFAs and wealth managers dealing with protection sales
Aviva and Now Healthcare Group link to offer digital GP service
Aviva Digital GP app offering access to 1,000 virtual GPs and other added benefits