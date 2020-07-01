Stuart Scullion
Industry reacts to Labour promise of 'free' dental care
'You can tell it's general election season'
Brexit: Govt. healthcare promise 'not a permanent solution'
‘Further clarification’ required
Brexit: S1 certificate status 'up in the air'
Negotiations 'ongoing'
AMII to create Underwriting and Data Protocol Charter
Addressing intermediary concerns regarding IDD
Employers 'not taking wellbeing seriously enough'
Two in three do not provide mental health and musculoskeletal support to employees
Budget 2018: Scullion 'relieved' following IPT freeze
AMII chairman calls for government to next 'commit to making health insurance exempt' from insurance premium tax
AMII chairman backs open letter to Chancellor on IPT
Four largest health insurers call for no more increases to Insurance Premium Tax ahead of next week's budget
Mental health, AI and digital transformation at forefront of AMII Summit
'Forward looking' speakers revealed for Health and Wellbeing Summit 2018
'Health tax' putting extra strain on NHS
Patients driven away from private healthcare cost National Health Service 'more than £1bn a decade'
AMII chair calls for IDD prep as 'ignorance will be no defence'
Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) chairman Stuart Scullion has warned the industry to make sure it is prepared ahead of the IDD, the next EU-driven legislation set to 'shake up the sector'.
The Right PMI & Healthcare joins AMII
Right Mortgage & Protection Network's specialist healthcare and private medical division joins health insurance trade body
Industry reacts to APRIL UK withdrawal from UK PMI market
AMII message to customers is 'stay calm and seek independent and impartial advice'
Stuart Scullion: FCA's 'broad-brush approach' impacting healthcare
Executive chairman of the Association of Medical Insurance and Intermediaries (AMII) calls for regulator to be "more prescriptive"
Registration open and agenda set for AMII AGM
The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) readies annual general meeting for 14 March in Milton Keynes
Intermediary reaction: Aviva UKI withdrawal from IPMI market
Intermediaries 'shocked and disappointed' after Aviva UKI pull out of the international private medical insurance (IPMI) market because it is no longer considered central to Aviva's core business.